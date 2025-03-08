Gulmarg, Mar 8 (PTI) Indian Army and Ladakh are set to renew their rivalry when the second leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 begins at the picturesque Kongdoori slopes here on Sunday.

Indian Army will be aiming to wrest control from the first leg winners Ladakh to defend their overall title in the prestigious tournament.

Also Read | Stade Rennais vs PSG, Ligue 1 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch French League Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Union Territory of Ladakh finished on top in the first chapter, winning seven medals, including four gold. Tamil Nadu finished second with five medals including, three gold..

Maharashtra finished with the maximum number of medals (10) but only two gold meant they finished third.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How To Get German Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

A total of 350-plus athletes from 11 states, two Union Territories and central forces -- Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- will compete in the four disciplines of Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Ski Mountaineering and Snowboarding.

The KIWG resume after postponement due to insufficient snowfall in February. Gulmarg is now covered by a blanket of snow that promises thrilling performances.

Day 1 Schedule: Alpine Skiing - Men's Slalom; Nordic Skiing – Men's 10km, Women's 5km; Ski Mountaineering – Men's & Women's Sprint; Snowboarding – Men's Slalom.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)