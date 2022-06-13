Panchkula (Haryana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who arrived at the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games, was pleased with the performance of the players of Haryana and announced double prize money to the winners.

The Khelo India Youth Games, which started on June 4 concluded in a grand manner.

Also Read | India vs South Africa: Seven Players To Watch Out for in 3rd T20I 2022.

At the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games, CM Khattar announced Rs 1 lakh reward to the gold medal winner, Rs 60,000 to the silver medalist, Rs 50,000 to the bronze medalist and Rs 5,000 rupees will also be given to every player participating in the games.

Earlier, gold, silver and bronze medal winners were given Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and 20,000 respectively.

Also Read | IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 in Visakhapatnam.

In a function organized at Indradhanush Auditorium in Sector-5, the Chief Minister said that players from all over the country would be able to take training in this academy. A sports hostel will also be opened in Panchkula for the accommodation of 200 players, in which the players will be provided with international level facilities and they will be proficient in the game.

Chief Minister Khattar said that it is a matter of pride for Haryana to organize Khelo India. He said that players should take good memories from here. He further added that along with Panchkula, cities like Hisar, Gurugram, and Rohtak will also be strengthened as sports infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said, "I had said at the launch of Khelo India Youth Games 2021 on June 4 that the way Haryana's jawans are Dhakad, Haryana's farmers are Dhakad. The wrestler of Haryana is Dhaakad. Similarly, our players will also perform well in these games. I am glad that our players have proved my point."

He also said that Haryana used to play sports till now, and now it will teach sports. "Today I announce Haryana Sports Academy. Any child in the country will now be able to take sports training from Haryana. This academy will be dedicated to the country," said Khattar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)