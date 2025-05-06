The Government of India has announced a nationwide civil defence drill, being termed as a defence mock drill on May 7, 2025, in the wake of the tensions arised between India and her neighbour Pakistan, after the heinous Pahalgam terror attack. These preparations are aimed at preparing citizens for war-like situations, ensuring preparedness in case of emergency. The mock drills are being conducted on the day when the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match is scheduled at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

The mock drill of May 7 will be conducted across 244 categorised civil defence districts, in all states and UTs of India. 25 districts of these 244 where the mock drills will be conducted are in the state of West Bengal. Of these 25 districts, Greater Kolkata is also one. With the security drill in preparation, after the Pahalgam terror attack, which took away 26 innocent lives, a question is coming into the minds of many cricket fans on whether the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match will take place on the scheduled date and time.

Will Defence Mock Drill On May 7 Lead To Cancellation Of KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match?

As of now, no official announcement has been made by the BCCI, or the IPL governing body, or the Cricket Association of Bengal over the issue of the civil defence mock drill on May 7 affecting the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match. So, the match is expected to be played without any interruptions from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 57.

The KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be the 57th Indian Premier League 2025 match. It is an extremely crucial match in the ongoing tournament, as hosts and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders must treat it as a do-or-die for their IPL 2025 playoff hopes. Chennai Super Kings are however already out of contention.

