Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 championship trophy took a ride through the City of Joy as the Kolkata Knight Riders concluded their celebratory Trophy Tour in spectacular fashion, according to a release by KKR.

The prized silverware travelled across Kolkata's most beloved landmarks in the city's Yellow Ambassador Taxi, specially decorated in KKR's signature purple and gold colours.

The Ambassador taxi, adorned with the team hashtag #AmiKKR and motto 'Korbo, Lordo, Jeetbo', transformed into a moving tribute to the team's third IPL trophy. The interior featured custom purple upholstery with gold accents, along with imagery of this taxi over the years.

By choosing the Yellow Ambassador Taxi as the trophy's chariot, KKR paid homage to one of Kolkata's most iconic cultural symbols. The yellow taxis have been navigating the city's streets for decades, becoming as much a part of Kolkata's identity as the team itself. This integration of a beloved city icon with the celebration of KKR's achievements demonstrates the connection to Kolkata's heritage and its commitment to honouring a tradition that makes the City of Joy unique.

The trophy parade began at the majestic Victoria Memorial, where the trophy was displayed against the backdrop of the historic monument. The colourful procession then continued to the iconic Howrah Bridge, where throngs of KKR supporters gathered to catch a glimpse of their victory symbol against one of the most recognisable landmarks in the city. The final stop of day 1 of the trophy tour in Kolkata was the scenic Prinsep Ghat along the banks of the Hooghly River.

This homecoming celebration in Kolkata marks the culmination of KKR's Trophy Tour, which has successfully connected with fans across multiple cities since the team's championship victory.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens. (ANI)

