Paarl [South Africa], January 20 (ANI): Team India will look to bounce back in the ODI series on Friday after suffering a defeat in the first match against South Africa.

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen's centuries were backed by a spirited bowling performance as South Africa defeated India by 31 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series here at Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday.

As India gear up for the second ODI, the visitors will look for a win to level the series. After the defeat in the first ODI, batter Shikhar Dhawan has said losing wickets in a cluster cost his side the game.

While amends in batting are needed, it was also a dismal bowling performance from the visitors and the bowling attack will have to be at top of their game in the second ODI.

"We advise the young guys to play according to the situation and one must keep the team ahead. Partnerships are important and I am sure the guys will keep learning with experience. We had a good start, the wicket was slow and it was offering a bit of turn," Dhawan had said during a virtual press conference.

Also, Venkatesh Iyer, who made his ODI debut on Wednesday, didn't bowl in the match and Team India will look to use the all-rounder in the second game.

Dhawan explained why Iyer didn't bowl but the visitors need to explore the sixth bowling option.

"Venkatesh Iyer was not brought on as there was turn on the wicket and the spinners were doing well. Fast bowlers were not used much in the middle, and the spinners were employed," said Dhawan.

For South Africa, it was a perfect game as each and every player contributed towards the win. However, batter Rassie van der Dussen, who was adjudged as the Player of The Match, wants South Africa to be more vigilant in the last 10 overs of the game.

"Not the ideal last 10 overs, hopefully, we can be more clinical in the future. We've been on a long journey with this team. We've put a lot of hard work in and had a lot of good chats. I think it's coming through," Van der Dussen said after the win on Wednesday.

India ODI squad: KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (ANI)

