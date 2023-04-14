Liverpool, Apr 14 (AP) If Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is on the move this summer, it's becoming clear that Liverpool won't be the destination.

Jurgen Klopp said Friday regarding expensive transfers that sometimes a team must “step aside and do different stuff.”

Also Read | LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 21.

The Liverpool manager was responding to questions about reports the Premier League club has dropped its pursuit of the 19-year-old Bellingham, who could bring a record transfer fee for Dortmund. Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the clubs interested.

Klopp said his answer was “not about Jude Bellingham” specifically but that sometimes the price tag is too high.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Keen on Establishing 'World's Richest T20 Cricket League' in the Gulf, in Talks With IPL Team Owners: Report.

“I never understood why we constantly talk about things we theoretically cannot have,” he said at a news conference ahead of Liverpool's game at Leeds on Monday.

“We cannot have six players in a summer (and) everybody's 100 million for example,” he said.

“You have to realize what you can do and then you have to work with that. How much money do we have available, and then you have to work with that.”

Liverpool is 12 points back of the final Champions League spot with nine games remaining. Upgrading the midfield is seen as a priority in the offseason.

“We are not children,” Klopp said. "Ask a 5-year-old at Christmas what do you want for Christmas' and they tell you 'I want to have, I don't know, a Ferrari.' You wouldn't say that's a good idea,' you would say no that's too expensive and anyway you cannot drive it.' That's how it is.

“What we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to get it. But there are moments when you have to accept that these or that is not possible for us and then you just step aside and do different stuff.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)