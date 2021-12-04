New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The TV umpire could not find conclusive evidence to overturn the LBW decision against Virat Kohli on day one of the second Test against New Zealand but spin great Shane Warne feels the Indian skipper was "simply not out".

Kohli was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire on the fourth ball of his innings though the bat and pad appeared very close to the ball.

"This is simply - not out !!!!! We often discuss technology & its use/accuracy. The main problem@is the interpretation of the technology. Here's a perfect example of the ball clearly hitting the edge of the bat first," Warne tweeted.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel bowled one that straightened after pitching as the Indian skipper tried to play a forward defensive stroke. Umpire Anil Chaudhary gave him out and Kohli immediately asked for a review.

The replay was inconclusive on whether it hit the bat first or the pad and as per rule, TV umpire Virender Sharma went with the decision of his on-field colleague, leaving Kohli absolutely livid.

He had a word with leg umpire Nitin Menon and was seen expressing his displeasure.

