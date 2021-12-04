Bangladesh and Pakistan will face off against each other in the 2nd and final Test of the two-game series. The BAN vs PAK 2nd Test 2021 will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh from December 04, 2021 (Saturday) onwards. The hosts will be aiming to level the series after losing the first game. Meanwhile, fans searching for The BAN vs PAK 2nd Test 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Pakistan Win 3rd T20I Against Bangladesh To Complete Clean Sweep.

Pakistan were the better team in the first game of the series as despite conceding a lead in the first innings they managed to come back and record an easy win in the end. It was again the Pakistan bowling that got them the upper hand and they will aim to replicate that feat. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be hoping for a better performance with the bat and get themselves on the level terms.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2021 (Know Date & Time Details)

The second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from December 04, 2021 (Saturday) onwards. The BAN vs PAK match is scheduled to start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). As per Bangladesh time, the BAN vs PAK match will start at 10:00 am.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2021, in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

No broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the match in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will give the free live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match. Gazi TV or Masranga will provide a live telecast of the match in Bangladesh.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2021?

However, fans from India who wish to catch the live streaming online of BAN vs PAK Test can surely log into FanCode. The fans from Bangladesh can check out Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel for possible free live streaming of the BAN vs PAK Test match.

