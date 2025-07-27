Spa (Belgium), Jul 27 (AP) McLaren's Lando Norris starts on pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix as he seeks to keep his winning run going and boost his Formula 1 title chances against teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris is aiming to win three Grand Prix races in a row for the first time in his F1 career and follow up on an emotional home victory at the British Grand Prix earlier this month.

Also Read | Double Standards! Danish Kaneria Reflects on India vs Pakistan Clash in Asia Cup 2025, Says 'ACC Must Have Got Green Signal From BCCI'.

The risk of rain in the Belgian forests means it could be the second wet race in a row after Norris' win in Britain.

Piastri qualified second on the grid Saturday by less than a tenth of a second from Norris, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third and defending champion Max Verstappen fourth for Red Bull.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar Says KL Rahul and Shubman Gill Need To Regroup and Find Rhythm on Day 5.

Piastri's leads Norris in the standings by nine points following Saturday's sprint race in Belgium. Verstappen held off both McLarens to take the sprint win, with Piastri second and Norris third. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)