New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Mumbai City FC star Mandar Rao Desai is optimistic yet cautious regarding their last four matches in the Indian Super League and said that the team wants to end their league campaign on a high note.

The Islanders are unbeaten so far in the league with 13 wins and four draws in 17 matches. Mumbai City played out a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in the latest fixture of the ISL at the Mumbai Football Arena, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

"Yeah, we have the last four games to go before the semifinals, so we just want to win all four games because we have started well, we have been doing well and we want to end the league on a good note, I think," Dessai told ANI.

The Islanders continue to march for the League Shield trophy, sitting seven points clear at the top with just three games left to play in the league.

"And this is not only me but all the, and this is not only me but all the is part of this achievement, what we have achieved. The last four games are really important for us," he added.

Talking about the biggest challenge, Desai said, "The situation in the league and the situation in knockouts are different, so the team who will go into the top four won't be easy we have to prepared for that and when the time comes we will be ready for that."

Desai predicted that teams like ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Hyderabad FC, and FC Goa are likely to be in the top four including his team Mumbai City.

"Teams like ATK, Hyderabad and Goa are teams that can be in the top four. Even Kerala because the top two teams will obviously go into the semis but the rest of them will play for the spot. Let's wait and see who will go," he added.

Mumbai City player said that it is beneficial to have many leagues so players can get the opportunity to play in these teams.

"I think it's good for the country to have so many leagues so that so many, players can get the opportunity to play in these teams. Obviously, I-League is different from ISL, but still, I, think further on after some years, I think there will promotion from I-League to ISL. So it's a good step I think to just have as many teams as possible so that the players will get a chance to grow," he added. (ANI)

