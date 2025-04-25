The Woodlands (Texas), Apr 25 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok was one-over with two holes to play in the weather-hit first round of the Chevron Championship, one of the women's Majors.

She currently sits at T-61.

Having started the first round from the back nine with a bogey on the 10th hole she kept it tidy before managing the birdie on the 16th hole.

This was followed by two more birdies on her second nine -- on the third and the fourth holes.

However, just before the suspension of play Aditi had a double bogey on the sixth and a bogey on the seventh to go from 2-under to 1-over in a matter of two holes.

Two time LPGA Tour winner Haeran Ryu and recent Epson Tour graduate Yan Liu carded bogey free rounds of seven-under par to share lead at the end of the first day.

Yan Liu played her career best round just last week when she hit a 63 at the JM Eagle LA Championship and Yan Liu hit seven birdies in the first round.

