Wolverhampton [UK], December 15 (ANI): Leander Dendoncker has signed a contract extension with Wolverhampton Wanderers, committing his future to the club until 2023.

"Leander Dendoncker has shown his commitment to Wolves by signing a new contract with the club. The popular Belgian, now in his third season at Molineux, sealed a new deal until 2023, with an option to extend for the 2023/24 season," the club said in a statement.

The Belgian has become a key cog in Nuno Espirito Santo's side since arriving at Molineux two-and-a-half years ago from Anderlecht.

This term, Dendoncker has started nine of Wolves' 11 Premier League games, and his commitment on the pitch has now been reflected off it with the signing of an extended contract.

After putting pen to paper, Dendoncker expressed elation and said it has been a "great journey".

"I'm really happy to be able to stay longer here and to extend my contract. It's my third season now and until now, it has been a great journey; both for me, the club, the fans, the players, everyone," the club's official website quoted Dendoncker as saying.

"This is a great place to be at and to work. I'm happy off the pitch and on the pitch, so I'm really happy to be able to stay here longer," he added. (ANI)

