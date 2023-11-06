New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Legends League Cricket along with Indian Railways announced a national campaign as the trophy of the league will travel from November 8 onwards on the Vande Bharat Express.

The trophy will travel across 17 different states and union territories across the country. This unique first-of-its-kind experience is a 15-day extravaganza to capture the imagination of cricket lovers from every part of the country, a LLC release said.Cricket lovers along with the legends of the sport will be a part of the Legends League Cricket via the nation's fastest train network - the Vande Bharat Express, it said.

"We welcome Legends League Cricket and the legendary players on the Vande Bharat and look forward to this incredible journey of promoting sports across the nation," Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, according to a release.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket said, "We are proud to partner with Indian Railways and contribute in promoting sports. The game is getting bigger each day at Legends League Cricket. With more and more players joining, we must keep the fire burning and give fans the chance to witness the best competitive cricket across the new venues. I would say that Legends are going to rock this season."

The campaign commences on the November 8 from New Delhi and will be the first of this 16-route journey. Indian Railways is always promoting sports and has assured LLC to assist in promoting this journey. Many union ministers and the Indian Railways team will be a part of this journey. Marquee sports personalities from across the nation will also be joining them.

"As we flag off this unique collaboration with the Indian Railways, Legends League Cricket is committed to giving the fans the best experience possible. This is one of its kind of initiative to promote the culture of sports to every corner of the country. Top Legends like Chris Gayle, S Sreesanth and Shane Watson along with the LLC trophy will embark on a nationwide tour in the Vande Bharat Express." said, Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket.

The greatest addition to this unique campaign is the inclusion of cricketing legends like Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, S Sreesanth, Parthiv Patel, Shane Watson, Praveen Kumar, Jhulan Goswami to name just a few. These national and international stars will be onboard the Vande Bharat Express spanning across the 5 railway zones namely North, South, Central, East, and West.

Speaking about this journey, Shane Watson commented, "The idea of promoting the spirit of sports in such a special way is amazing. I am very excited to be a part of such an initiative and cannot wait to share my stories with my fans."

"Being a part of the Legends League Cricket, it is exciting for me to witness the incredible collaboration of the league with the Vande Bharat. Looking forward to this journey that will build the excitement for the upcoming season," commented Chris Gayle.

"The collaboration of LLC with the Vande Bharat Express is truly remarkable and happy to be a part of such initiatives that promotes sports in our nation. I am amazed by the ideas that make the league better each season." said Sreesanth expressing his delight.The second edition of Legends League Cricket begins from November 18 to December 9 and will be held in five cities: Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag and Surat. The first match will be played between Bhilwara Kings led by Irfan Pathan, and the defending champions, Gautam Gambhir led India Capitals. Six teams; India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Southern Super Stars, and Bhilwara Kings will be fighting their way to the coveted trophy. (ANI)

