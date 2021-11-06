Paris, Nov 5 (AP) Lens cruised to a 4-0 home win against struggling Troyes and moved up to second place in the French league.

The northern side raced into a 3-0 lead at the interval with goals from forwards Arnaud Kalimuendo and Wesley Said and right back Jonathan Clauss.

Poland winger Przemyslaw Frankowski has been one of the league's best signings this season, and he made it 4-0 on the hour to join the 19-year-old Kalimuendo on four goals.

Lens moved one point ahead of third-place Nice and two ahead of Marseille in fourth — although they are both playing this weekend and can push Lens back down to fourth spot. Promoted Troyes is 14th.

Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain is seven points clear of Lens ahead of a trip to 16th-place Bordeaux on Saturday.

PSG will be missing record six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi as the Argentina captain nurses minor knee and hamstring injuries before joining his nation for World Cup qualifying.

Defending champion Lille is at home to Angers in Saturday's other game. (AP)

