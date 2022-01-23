New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Indian women's cricket stalwart Mithali Raj on Sunday said that she is currently focusing on the series against New Zealand and the ICC Women's World Cup.

In 2019, when Mithali had announced her retirement from T20Is, she had said that the 50-over World Cup would be her swansong.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs FCG in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

"Well, let's see how things go there. Right now, my focus is on these two months, that is something I am looking to put all my focus and energy into the series and World Cup," said Mithali in a virtual press conference.

India will depart for New Zealand to lock horns with the White Ferns in one T20I and five ODIs, beginning February 9 in Napier. And then the Mithali-led side would compete in the 50-over World Cup.

Also Read | Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

After the game against Pakistan (March 6) in the Women's World Cup, India will square off against New Zealand (March 10), West Indies (March 12), England (March 16), Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22), and South Africa (March 27) in the group stage.

Team India for 5 ODIs against NZ and ICC Women's World Cup, 2022: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)