Atlanta [US], June 16 (ANI): Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca believes that their new number nine, Liam Delap, could succeed Harry Kane in the role for England but hinted that the 22-year-old isn't guaranteed a starting spot at the club.

Chelsea has begun fine-tuning its squad ahead of the upcoming season. The Blues signed Delap from Ipswich Town earlier this month to bolster their attacking options. Last season, Delap returned with 12 goals, exuding his ability to thrive at the top level.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, June 16: World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to Appear, Fatal Four-Way Match for King of the Ring Tournament and Other Exciting Matches To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

With Delap just 22 and still enough room to take his game to new levels, Maresca revealed that he identified the young striker's potential to turn into England's new number nine last season when he wasn't even a part of his talented roster.

"Before we faced Ipswich last season, I said, for me, he can potentially be England's No 9 - and he was not even with us. Now he's with us, I'm going to say it again, I don't have any doubt he can be England's No. 9 in the future," Maresca said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

Also Read | Indian Women's Football Team Head Coach Crispin Chettri Names 24-Member Travelling Squad for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

"Liam also knows quite well how important the No. 9 is for this club. Personally, I don't see any problem with that. I see Liam quite relaxed. He's been doing well since he arrived, he's working well," he added.

Even after Maresca's high assessment of the 22-year-old striker, Delap has no guaranteed spot. He faces fierce competition from Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson and would have to work hard to climb the pecking order to cement his place.

"I never say to a player 'You're going to be first choice'. The message is always the same - you arrive, you work hard, you work more than the other No. 9, and you're going to be the first choice," he said.

"We know each other already from years ago, so I know what Liam can give us, and he knows what we can give to him to improve and become a better player. In terms of being a No. 9, hopefully, he can score goals for us," he added.

Delap will be looking to make a quick impact for his new side and break the infamous number nine jinx at Stamford Bridge. Over the years, famed strikers have come in and flopped while donning the number nine jersey. During Chelsea's Club World Cup encounter with LAFC, Delap would be keen on breaking the jinx and beginning a new story. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)