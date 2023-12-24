Liverpool, Dec 24 (AP) Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas broke his collarbone when he collided with Jurgen Klopp on the sideline during the English Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday.

Tsimikas was challenged by Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka and stumbled into Klopp, who fell on top of him.

Also Read | PKL 2023-24: Fazel Atrachali's Powerful Performances Help Gujarat Giants Clinch Convincing Win Over UP Yoddhas.

The game ended 1-1 and Klopp said Tsimikas' collarbone was “definitely broken” adding he will be "out for a long time.”

Klopp was OK after the 35th-minute incident.

Also Read | MS Dhoni To Start Training in Nets Soon As Preparation for IPL 2024, Says CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Arsenal led after four minutes through Gabriel. Liverpool replied in the 29th when Mo Salah hit his 151st Premier League goal to move up to 10th on the list of the competition's top scorers.

Arsenal stayed top of the standings, one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)