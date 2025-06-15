Beckenham, Jun 15 (PTI) Now that one half of the seasoned spin duo is not part of the Indian Test team, Kuldeep Yadav is spending more time with Ravindra Jadeja on the tour of England and the initial assessment of the pitches has made him more confident going into the series beginning on June 20.

The retirement of R Ashwin has put more responsibility on Jadeja, who has played 12 Tests in England. The sole specialist spinner in the squad, Kuldeep Yadav, has only bowled nine overs in his sole Test appearance here.

Experts have tipped Kuldeep to play a crucial role as India eye their first series win in England since 2007. If not the series opener at Leeds, the spinners are expected to get help at other venues including Birmingham, Lord's and the Oval.

"The wickets are looking good for spinners. It has been good for batting (in Intra Squad game here). First day there was moisture, seamers got help but as the game progressed, spinners got in the game," Kuldeep said on the sidelines of the Intra Squad game here.

The wrist spinner said he hopes to get some assistance from the surfaces over the course of the five games.

"There is bounce for spinners on this surface. Today is day three, I am yet to bowl. The ball is turning a bit and I hope it is the same in the series as well," said Kuldeep.

The Kanpur cricketer misses Ashwin in the dressing room but his retirement has led to him spending more time with Jadeja.

"Playing alongside Jaddu bhai is an honour. Jaddu and Ash have been brilliant for India. When I made my debut they helped me a lot.

"I am now having regular chats with Jaddu bhai on how to bowl to certain batters. I am spending a lot of time with him both on and off the field. It helps me a lot tactic wise. We have been talking about field placements and he has given me clues as well."

Objectives of Intra-Squad match

====================

India are playing India A in the four-day game. Asked about the main objectives from the sole practice game ahead of the Test series, Kuldeep said: "Volume is very important for a bowler. We have played a lot of T20 cricket in the last four-five months.

"Fast bowlers are told to bowl at least 15-20 overs for the Test match build up. Same for spinners, the more they bowl the better for them.

"I am excited about playing in overseas conditions. Mindset becomes important here. I have always had an attacking mindset. If there is a bit of help for spinners and the sun is shining, we can get into the game. I don't worry much about conditions at the same time," he said.

He has also been left impressed with the conduct of new captain Shubman Gill.

"Shubman knows how to lead. He has worked with a lot of captains, especially Rohit bhai, and learned from them. What I have seen so far is that he is very motivated. He is focussing on lifting the spirit of the team. He is ready for the job," he added.

