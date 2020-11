Karachi, November 23: Ahead of the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL), former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Monday missed his flight to Sri Lanka and as a result, he may very well miss Galle Gladiators' first match in the tournament.

Whenever Afridi lands in Sri Lanka, he will have to undergo the mandatory quarantine period, and as a result, he may miss the initial matches of Gladiators. Also Read | India vs Australia 2020: Ahead of the ODI Series, Let's Look at India's Five Leading Wicket-Takers in ODIs Down Under.

"Missed my flight to Colombo today morning. Nothing to worry, I'll be reaching soon to take part in the LPL for Galle Gladiators. Look forward to joining my teammates," Afridi tweeted.

Missed my flight to Colombo today morning 😕 Nothing to worry, I'll be reaching soon to take part in the LPL for Galle Gladiators. Look forward to joining my teammates — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 23, 2020

If Afridi indeed misses the matches, then Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be leading the franchise. Galle Gladiators will play their first match on November 27 against Jaffna Stallions. Earlier, Galle Gladiators had appointed Afridi as their captain and domestic talent Bhanuka Rajapaksa as his deputy for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Afridi last featured in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League play-offs. He scalped three wickets and scored 12 runs in two games for Multan Sultans.

LPL's inaugural season will start this week despite star players including Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, and others pulling out of the tournament. Also Read | OFC vs HFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26. The semi-finals will be played on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16.

