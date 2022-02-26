Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar on Saturday said he is hopeful that crowds would be allowed for the IPL matches that are set to take place in Maharashtra, starting from March 26.

The league matches of the upcoming edition of the cash-rich tournament will be held across four venues - iconic Wankhede stadium, Cricket Club of India (Brabourne stadium), DY Patil Stadium and Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium at Gahunje in Pune.

"I hope the way COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day, we have a free (atmosphere). We hope that when IPL matches take place, at that time the atmosphere will be such that all people will be permitted to visit the stadiums," Kedar told reporters here at a press conference.

"It will be a boost to players and it will be a good opportunity where people can come together. People have been sitting in homes for one-and-half to two years, we can hope (for that)."

As many as 20 games each will be held at Wankhede and DY Patil, while 15 each will be hosted at Brabourne and Gahunje Stadium.

"It is our good fortune that all the (league) matches will be held in Maharashtra, in Pune and Mumbai. Being the Sports Minister of the state, I am thankful to the BCCI. With regard to bubbles and restrictions, and also how many people will be allowed to watch the games there, all those things, we will work that out as per the international rules," said Kedar.

Earlier in the day Kedar's ministerial colleague and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had visited the Wankhede stadium to review the preparations.

"Spectators will be allowed as per guidelines set by the Maharashtra government and to start with, it will be 40 percent," said a source in the know of things.

"If the COVID situation remains under control and cases decline, it might be full house at the business end."

