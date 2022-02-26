The ISL 2021-22 is almost at its business end. On February 26, 2022, we have a couple of games scheduled. the first one is between Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, the second game will be played between Mumbai City FC and Goa FC. Both the matches are going to be extremely interesting as the fans shall have a better idea about who between KCBF and Mumbai City FC make it to the playoffs. In this article, we shall particularly talk about the live streaming details of the match between KBFC and CFC. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. This is more of a do-or-die match for the Kerala Blasters FC. This is their last chance to book their spots for the semi-finals. KBFC is placed on the number five of the ISL 2021-22 points table with 27 points. The ISL 2021-22 season didn't go that well for Chennaiyin FC as they are featured on number eight of the points table. the team has 20 points in their kitty. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the PJN Stadium, Margao. The match will take place on February 25, 2022 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs CFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2022 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).