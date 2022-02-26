After the Champions League 2021-22 game against Atletico Madrid, the action returns to Old Trafford. This time, Manchester United will take on Watford in the EPL 2021-22 match and the game will be held at 08.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. So the last time the two teams met each other, the Watford walked away with a 4-1 win. This was the last time that Ole Gunnar Solksjear was actually seen with the Red Devils. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Manchester United's Fred Gives a Final Verdict on the Long-Standing Debate

Manchester United's performance has not been up to the mark this season. Out of the last five games played by the team, they have won three and a couple of them ended with a draw. Edinson Cavani continues to remain unavailable for the match owing to his injury. Ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnik informed about United missing out on the services of the Cavani. The visiting team looks sorted with a host of players making a comeback to the squad. Juraj Kucka (abdominal injury), Joao Pedro (calf) and Joshua King (back) are all available for the match against Manchester United. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Watford Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Turf Moor in Burnley. The game will be held on February 26, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Watford match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Watford match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2022 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).