New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Mahindra Racing are determined to make an impression at the season opener of the FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend with Saudi Arabia hosting the first ever night race.

The team will head into the double-header with its strong driver line-up comprising Alexander Sims, last year's Diriyah E-Prix winner, and Alex Lynn, who has been a very consistent performer in qualifying.

The M7Electro, featuring an all-new ZF powertrain, is a significant improvement over its M6Electro predecessor. Also new for this season is a technical innovation for the M7Electro's transmission system.

Thrilled about the world championship prospects, team boss Dilbagh Gill said: "The series has grown in leaps and bounds since the first season and we are now a full-fledged world championship."

"Mahindra Racing has raced in Formula E since the first season and we are multiple race winners. It's been an incredible journey, but we head into the season more fired up than ever," Gill added.

Mahindra Racing have raced in every Formula E season so far, dating back to the series' inaugural year in 2014/15. The series has been accorded world championship status this year by the FIA, motorsport's governing body.

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle said, "India is an important and growing market for Formula E, for EVs and for the automotive industry as a whole. Through Mahindra Racing, we are pleased to have a long-standing association with Mahindra Group, a pioneer in EV technology in India."

"We are exploring opportunities to work more closely with Mahindra Racing to develop a deeper connection with Indian audiences and scale awareness of Formula E."

