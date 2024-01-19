Liverpool have received an injury scare with star winger Mohamed Salah getting substituted due to an apparent hamstring injury during Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. Salah went down in the added time of the first half and received treatment, he eventually got replaced after indicating his inability to continue to the medical team. He walked back holding the back of his left thigh indicating a possible hamstring injury. After the game Egypt's head coach Rui Vitoria stated that the extent of Salah's injury is unclear. Atletico Madrid’s Revenge Ensures Real Madrid’s Early Exit From Copa Del Rey 2023–24.

"Of course, we are worried and we hope it is not too serious," Vitoria said as quoted from Sky Sports.

Some Ghana fans cheered as the tournament's most prolific player, Salah was replaced by Mostafa Fathi. Moments after Salah's departure, Egypt conceded a goal within a minute with West Ham's Mohammed Kudus breaking the stalemate. Both teams settled for a 2-2 draw as they kept pushing for a much-needed victory following their defeats in the opening game. Kudus scored both goals for Ghana while Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed found the net for Egypt.

If Salah's injury turns out to be serious, Liverpool's run in the Premier League could be affected. They are currently two points clear at the top of the defending champions Manchester City. Salah has been instrumental in Liverpool's rich vein of form this season as the Reds compete for trophies in all four competitions. The Egyptian has 27 goals and assists in the same number of games in all competitions for the Reds this season. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Adorable Picture With Baby Daughter Bella Esmeralda, Melts Hearts (See Instagram Post).

Salah has 18 goals to his name this season, with 14 of them coming in the Premier League. He is the joint top scorer in the Premier League alongside Manchester City's striker Erling Haaland. Liverpool will play their next game against Bournemouth on Sunday at the Vitality Stadium.

