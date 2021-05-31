Porto [Portugal], May 31 (ANI): Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne suffered a nose bone and left orbital fracture during his side's 0-1 defeat against Chelsea in the Champions League final.

This was the first time that Chelsea had made it to the finals of the Champions League after winning the title way back in 2012.

Kevin on Sunday informed that he is feeling "okay" but is still disappointed about the loss Manchester City had to face in the final on Saturday.

"Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back," Kevin tweeted.

In the match, Manchester City held on to the ball for 61 per cent of the match while Chelsea kept the ball for just 39 per cent of the match. However, City was not able to capitalise.

The city had just one shot on target in the entire match while Chelsea had two shots on target.

Kai Havertz's goal finally came in the 42nd minute of the match and this gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the match, and this threw Manchester City on the backfoot.

City tried their best to get the equaliser but Chelsea's defense managed to hang on and in the end, the Blues walked away with a famous victory.

Manchester City was playing their first-ever finals of the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's side had earlier won the Premier League and Carabao Cup in the 2020-21 season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)