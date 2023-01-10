Manchester [UK], January 10 (ANI): The former left-arm spinner for Lancashire and England, Stephen Parry, has been named head coach of the Manchester Originals women's squad.

Manchester native Parry, who played 249 appearances for Lancashire and has 118 wickets at 24.88, including a best of 5 for 13 against Worcestershire in 2016, is the county's all-time leading wicket-taker in men's T20 cricket.

He participated in seven white-ball matches for England, including three appearances at the 2014 World T20 in Bangladesh. Since retiring in 2020, Parry has been coaching Lancashire's women's team and serving as Paul Shaw's assistant coach with the Manchester Originals. He played in two ODIs and five T20Is for England.

"I'm extremely grateful for the role I've been given as the new Head Coach for Manchester Originals women's team. The growth of the women's game is revolutionary and, being a proud Mancunian myself, it is an honour to be a part of this team. I'm very much looking forward to the tournament and all that we can achieve and I'm sure we will have the whole city behind us," said Parry as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's great for Stephen to be given the opportunity and support to step up to be Head Coach after working closely with Paul Shaw for the last two seasons of the Hundred, where he's shown himself to be creative and flexible with a great cricket brain. Paul's decision to step down is leaving a significant void behind but as a young, hungry and aspiring coach, we see Stephen as an exciting appointment. He is very popular with the group and already understands the wider ambitions of the Originals and what we want to achieve both on and off the field," expressed Manchester Originals General Manager Lee Morgan.

Morgan said the Manchester Originals Board and Management consulted at length about this appointment, but despite Parry's relative inexperience as a coach they decided to give him the opportunity to start to fulfil his undoubted potential.

"Other determining factors were establishing continuity in the coaching structure, maintaining strong local links with Manchester and what it stands for, and rewarding someone with real drive and ambition to succeed. Everyone involved with the Originals would like to thank Paul Shaw for all his efforts over the last two years in developing the team along with his wider support in all our initiatives. We wish him well in his continuing work with Lancashire cricket," concluded Morgan.

"It's been a great privilege to have worked with such a forward-thinking franchise as the Manchester Originals. I think Stephen Parry is a great appointment and would like to wish him and the team every success in the future. I have no doubt of the impact he will have with the Manchester Originals," mentioned Paul Shaw, the outgoing coach. (ANI)

