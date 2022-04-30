Manchester [UK], April 30 (ANI): Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the new manager of the Austrian national football team.

The 63-year-old will join up with Austria at the end of May for their UEFA Nations League games with Croatia, Denmark and France, after the conclusion of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Also Read | RR vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

Rangnick has signed a two-year contract with Austria, which will automatically be extended by a further two years should they qualify for the 2024 European Championship in his native Germany.

He will combine the job with his consultancy role at Old Trafford as planned, after Erik ten Hag was announced as United's new manager last week.

Also Read | DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 45.

"I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United," Rangnick said.

"I'm really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again. It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager."

"The prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation," he added.

This will be Rangnick's first role in international management, although he was the director of football at Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg between 2012 and 2015. Ralf performed the equivalent role at RB Leipzig and was Lokomotiv Moscow's manager of sports and development prior to joining United as interim manager in December 2021.

His managerial CV includes two spells each at Leipzig and Schalke, as well as Bundesliga experience with Hoffenheim, Hannover and Stuttgart. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)