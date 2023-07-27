Texas [US], July 27 (ANI): Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag assessed the performance of their latest goalkeeper, Andre Onana, who donned the Ted Devils jersey for the first time since signing a contract with the club in their 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid on Thursday at the NRG Stadium.

Manchester United were handed two consecutive defeats in a span of two days. On Wednesday they ended up on the losing side against Wrexham by 3-1.

Also Read | Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Set To Become Fastest Pair in History To Complete 5000 Runs in ODIs, Can Achieve Feat in IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023.

While they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid. Both teams were almost on level terms in terms of chance creation, but the Los Blancos converted two of their chances to walk away with a victory.

After witnessing the performance, Ten Hag admitted that there is a need to work in some areas for Onana as well as the defensive backline.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on DD Sports.

“When you play against Real Madrid, you will concede chances because it is a very good team with very good football players. But, overall, we did quite well and in the moment we conceded chances, he was there. I think everyone has seen, he has made a good debut," Ten Hag told reporters as quoted by Goal.com.

"We have a lot of work to do between him and the defending part. You could see the second goal where we are not closing the back post, it can't be that and a goal will come there and that's things that are the rules we have to follow. It will come quickly that we integrate that into our way of play," Ten Hag added.

Coming to the match, in the first half, Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham scored in the sixth minute of the match with a clever chip over the goalkeeper of Manchester United.

Manchester United tried their best to score a goal in the first half but they were denied every time by Madrid's rock-solid defence.

The match seemed to be heading towards a 1-0 win for Madrid but in the 89th minute of the match, another Real Madrid's new signing scored for them.

Joselu struck an incredible bicycle kick from the six-yard box to seal the game for Real Madrid. The red devils will look to gain some momentum before playing their first Premier League match of the 2023/24 campaign against Dortmund on Monday at the Allegiant Stadium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)