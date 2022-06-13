Amsterdam [Netherlands], June 13 (ANI): England Cricket Board on Monday announced that Mark Alleyne and Neil Killeen will join Matthew Mott's coaching staff for England's three-match ODI series tour to the Netherlands this week.

While Alleyne will be the batting coach, Killeen will work as the pace bowling coach alongside Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson in the Mott's coaching staff.

Both Alleyne and Killeen have worked with the senior England Men's team before, Killeen with the ODI team that played Ireland and Alleyne with the IT20 squad during the recent tour of the West Indies.

England team will leave for the Netherlands on Tuesday, June 14, with the first ODI taking place on Friday, June 17.

Earlier, ECB named a 14-strong squad for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands starting at Amstelveen on June 17.

Lancashire seamer Luke Wood and Gloucestershire paceman David Payne are the uncapped players named in the squad. This will be Wood's first call-up to the senior squad, and Payne has been involved previously in last summer's ODIs against Pakistan.

The three-match ODI series, which are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, starts a busy summer for England Men with Royal London Series against India and South Africa scheduled for later this summer.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey and Luke Wood. (ANI)

