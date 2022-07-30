Washington, Jul 30 (AP) A look at what's happening in European soccer on Saturday:

ENGLAND

The first trophy of the English season is up for grabs when Manchester City and Liverpool meet in the Community Shield, the annual match between the Premier League champions and the FA Cup winners.

It's a chance for players to get some more preseason minutes in their legs in a high-level match and for one of the teams to get a psychological edge heading into the start of the Premier League next week, with defending champion City and Liverpool the two title favorites.

They should both be starting their big summer signings in attack, too, in Erling Haaland (City) and Darwin Nunez (Liverpool). City is without center back Aymeric Laporte as he recovers from knee surgery and Liverpool will be missing forward Diogo Jota and goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who have both been out injured.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich visits Leipzig for the German Super Cup between the league and cup winners. Bayern won the Bundesliga for the 10th successive year last season and Leipzig won the cup for the first time in its short history.

The game is traditionally a curtain-raiser for the season but not this year as Borussia Dortmund and other teams played in the German Cup on Friday. That competition continues Saturday with Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg facing lower-league opposition in their first-round games.

Leverkusen, which finished third in the Bundesliga last season, visits third-division club SV Elversberg and Wolfsburg plays at fourth-tier Carl Zeiss Jena. (AP)

