Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 26 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday felicitated the five medal winners from the state who made their mark at the 37th National Games 2025 held in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister congratulated gold medalist Vikash Rana, silver medalists Elizabeth Vincent and Indra Sharma, and bronze medalists Pynshngain Kurbah, Kiran Devi, and B. Anandhi for their outstanding performances. He also honoured coach Ian Vincent for his crucial role in guiding the team to victory, a release said.

Speaking at the event, CM Sangma highlighted the government's commitment to developing sports in the state. He noted that since 2018, the government has been investing significantly in sports infrastructure to provide athletes with better facilities and training opportunities.

He also emphasized that Meghalaya's selection as the host of the 39th National Games in 2027 would further boost the state's sports ecosystem. He assured that the government would continue to enhance infrastructure and provide comprehensive support to various sports associations to ensure athletes are well-prepared for the upcoming National Games.

The Chief Minister stated that the long-term investment in Meghalaya's youth and sports sector was beginning to show results and would bring even greater achievements in the future.

During the event, CM Sangma also launched the Meghalaya Sports Action Plan 2025-32 and the Chief Minister's Football Mission, initiatives aimed at strengthening sports development across the state. He presented cash awards to athletes and sportspersons who have brought national and international recognition to Meghalaya. (ANI)

