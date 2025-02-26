RCB-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host struggling Gujarat Giants in the 12th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season. The 12th match of the WPL 2025 will be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on February 27. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants much-awaited clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to participate in RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reveals GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Opener to be the Highest Watched League Stage Game in Women's Premier League History, Also Confirms Boost in TV and Digital Viewership.

The defending champions are coming into this contest after suffering a heart-breaking loss at the hands of UP Warriorz in the Super Over. The Smriti Mandhana-led side is ranked third in the WPL 2025 standings with four points to their name. They will look to bounce back in their upcoming match against the Gujarat Giants. The Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants are having a poor run in the WPL 2025 tournament. The Gujarat-based franchise is languishing at the bottom of the points table with one victory in four matches. Gujarat Giants are coming into this contest with a six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals. RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League Match in Bengaluru.

RCB vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Richa Ghosh (RCB-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (RCB-W), Simran Shaikh (GG-W)

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Georgia Wareham (RCB-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W)

Bowlers: Renuka Singh (RCB-W), Ekta Bisht (RCB-W), Kashvee Gautam (GG-W), Priya Mishra (GG-W)

RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc)

RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (RCB-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (RCB-W), Simran Shaikh (GG-W), Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Georgia Wareham (RCB-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W), Renuka Singh (RCB-W), Ekta Bisht (RCB-W), Kashvee Gautam (GG-W), Priya Mishra (GG-W)

