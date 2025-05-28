Williamnagar (Meghalaya) [India], May 28 (ANI): In a significant boost to sports infrastructure in the region, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has inaugurated the first-ever synthetic Football turf in East Garo Hills at the Rongrenggre Playground in Williamnagar.

In a post on X on Tuesday, CM Sangma said, "Inaugurated the Mini Synthetic Turf and held a Mini CM-Connect at Rongrenggre playground, Williamnagar. Grateful for the chance to travel around the state, meet people face-to-face, hear their concerns, and do my best to help make things better for them. Also watched the exhibition match between East Garo Hills and West Garo Hills."

https://x.com/SangmaConrad/status/1927387334305050974

Earlier, Sangma declared that the Tura Secretariat would function as an "additional secretariat" for the people of Garo Hills. Speaking at a programme at Samanda and Williamnagar on Tuesday, CM Sangma unveiled the architectural drawing of the Tura Secretariat.

"Initially, the project was conceptualised as a mini Secretariat, but the government felt that the infrastructure should be upgraded to accommodate all department offices, the chief minister office, ministers office and bureaucrats", he said, while stating that the Tura Secretariat will ensure delivery of government services to the people of Garo Hills.

"People from Garo Hills have to travel to Shillong for different official works. The purpose of the Tura Secretariat will be to ensure that people from Garo Hills can easily get their official paperwork submitted for further processing at Tura itself", he added.

The initial cost of the mini secretariat at Tura was Rs 30 crore, which has now been estimated at Rs 150 crore. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated that the Tura Convention Centre will be adjacent to the Tura Secretariat, as depicted in the architectural 3D drawings. He added that the first phase of the Secretariat is slated to be completed by January 2027. (ANI)

