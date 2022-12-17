Melbourne, Dec 1: An A-League soccer match between rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was suspended Saturday after fans invaded the field and attacked City goalkeeper Tom Glover. Video on social media shows a fan throwing a metal bucket with a white substance at Glover, who was taken off the field dazed and bleeding. Fans from the Melbourne Victory area of the stadium rushed the pitch just after the 20-minute mark of the game at AAMI Stadium. City led 1-0 when the match was stopped.Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022: Walid Regragui, Morocco Coach, Says They Want to be Remembered as Africa’s Best Ever Team

Absolutely unacceptable ugly scenes at 20 minutes at the Melbourne Derby. Glover got smashed by a bin by some fuckwit. Terrible. Game paused. As if Aus football couldn’t get any worse rn #MCYvMVC pic.twitter.com/zN8CMMEFVe — Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) December 17, 2022

Both sets of fans had been throwing flares on the field but the situation escalated when a flare appeared to hit a television cameraman. Glover later picked up another flare off the ground and threw it back into the stands.

Tom Glover never deserved this. Nobody deserves this, find them, ban them - for life. pic.twitter.com/z86e6fZVKb — Matt Vandenberg (@M1D3V) December 17, 2022

Fans then rushed the pitch and Glover was struck by the metal bucket, which is used to dispose of flares. Glover started bleeding from a head wound and was taken from the field, along with players from both teams. (AP)

