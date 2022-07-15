After the Erik ten Hag era got off to a flying start with a 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool, the Red Devils' next target will be defeating Melbourne Victory in another pre-season match. After a poor last season, the result has certainly been a breath of fresh air for their fans but the gaffer has stated the squad will not be carried away with it. United pressed well against Liverpool and the players without a doubt stuck to a game plan with slick passing and effective breaks on the counter. For opponents Melbourne Victory, it is an opportunity to test their abilities against some of the finest footballers on the planet. Melbourne Victory versus Manchester United will be streamed on the official Manchester United app from 3:35 PM IST. Manchester United 4–0 Liverpool: Erik ten Hag Gets Off to Winning Start As Red Devils Thrash Archrivals in Pre-Season Friendly

Harry Maguire was not fully fit in the last match and hence did not feature. The Manchester United captain is expected to start against Melbourne Victory though and with Lisandro Martinez certain to arrive soon, the English defender needs a good game. Anthony Martial looked sharp against Liverpool and will be eager to be on the scoresheet again. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will be crucial in Ten Hag's 4-2-3-1 formation and are both expected to start.

Nani, one of Manchester United's most prolific wingers of the past, is part of Melbourne Victory's squad and it will be interesting to see if he features. Apart from the Portuguese, the likes of Joshua Brillante and Roderick are some talented players in the team that can provide stiff competition to the Red Devils.

When is Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory friendly clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on July 15, 2022 (Friday). The gams has a start time of 03:35 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can however, watch this match live on the MUFC official app. The official of Manchester United would provide live streaming of this game for fans in India. It is early days under Erik Ten Hag for Manchester United but the team certainly looks up to the challenge. It is possible the Dutchman might start with a second-string side but will want the level to be high.

