After a 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool in their first pre-season game earlier this week, Manchester United would once again be in action when they take on Melbourne Victory in a club friendly on Friday, July 15. The match would be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and is scheduled to start at 3:35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Red Devils stamped their authority over traditional rivals Liverpool, beating them 4-0 as Erik ten Hag got off to a flying start in his reign as United boss. He had fielded some experienced faces in the first pre-season game and now, he looks set to do the same against Melbourne Victory as well. The question that remains is, 'Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature in the starting XI for Manchester United against Melbourne Victory?' Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India

Ronaldo has not joined Manchester United's team for their pre-season in Thailand and Australia. The forward cited 'family reasons' for him not joining the club with several reports claiming that he is seeking a way out of Old Trafford this summer. Manchester United's failure to qualify for the Champions League is thought to have influenced this decision by Ronaldo as he continues to stay away from the team. Manchester United have officially announced that they have given a leave to the player. Even when he is not with the team, Ronaldo has not stopped putting in the hard yards. A day ago, he shared a picture of himself working out in the gym.

The Red Devils have time and again maintained that Ronaldo is not for sale and ten Hag said that the former Ballon d'Or champion is very much in his plans. With a lot of time still left in the transfer window, it remains to be seen how this saga unfolds.

