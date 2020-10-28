Barcelona [Spain], October 28 (ANI): Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic said that his teammate Lionel Messi is the "best of all time" and it is a privilege for him to be able to play alongside the Argentine.

Pjanic joined Barcelona in June, making a move from Juventus where he played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read | Barcelona Announces 21-Member Squad for Champions League 2020-21 Match Against Juventus, Check Predicted Playing XI of Both Teams.

"Messi is the best of all time and it is a privilege to play alongside him. It's a unique chance to have played alongside Messi and Cristiano," the club's official website quoted Pjanic as saying.

Barcelona are all set to lock horns with Juventus in the Champions League and Pjanic said he is "waiting excitedly" for the match.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in CSK vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 49.

"They are a very strong team and so it will be a difficult game but our objective is to be at our best to pick up all three points," he said.

"I know Juventus very well and I am waiting excitedly for the game," Pjanic added.

Barcelona will take on Juventus on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)