Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) secured their first victory of the season in style, defeating defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. South African batter Ryan Rickelton played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 62 off 41 deliveries, as MI chased down a target of 117 in just 12.5 overs.

After suffering back-to-back defeats against KKR in the previous season, the Mumbai Indians stamped their authority over their rivals with a dominant performance. Rickelton led the charge with an explosive inning, smashing four boundaries and five sixes.

Rohit Sharma and Rickelton provided MI with a steady start, putting up a 46-run opening stand in 5.2 overs. However, Sharma was dismissed for 13 by Andre Russell, who proved to be the lone bright spot for KKR's bowling attack.

Following Sharma's departure, Englishman Will Jacks joined Rickelton at the crease, and the duo stitched together a 45-run partnership. Jacks, however, fell to Russell for 16, marking the all-rounder's second wicket of the match.

With MI needing just a few more runs, Suryakumar Yadav came in and played a blistering knock, smashing 27 runs off just nine deliveries. His attacking intent ensured Mumbai crossed the finish line comfortably, sealing an emphatic win.

Sunil Narine had a forgettable outing, getting dismissed for a duck and struggling with the ball, conceding 32 runs in his three-over spell without a wicket.

Despite Russell's efforts with the ball, KKR failed to build any pressure on MI's batters, allowing them to cruise to victory.

With this win, Mumbai Indians not only opened their account for the season but also reasserted their dominance over KKR, making a strong statement for the matches ahead.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians' debutant pacer Ashwani Kumar made a significant impact on his debut, taking four wickets to bowl out the Kolkata Knight Riders for 116 in the 12th match of the IPL.

Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock opened the innings for KKR, but Narine was dismissed for a duck by Trent Boult in the fourth ball of the innings. In the next over, Deepak Chahar removed de Kock, who played a shot straight to mid-off for 1(3).

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi counter-attacked Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult, but Ashwani Kumar got Rahane out on his first bowl for 11 (7). Deepak Chahar then removed Venkatesh Iyer in the last over of the power play for 3 (9).

KKR lost wickets on regular intervals, as MI captain Hardik Pandya got Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the 7th over for 26 (16), Ashwani took two wickets in his second over, and he got out Rinku Singh for 17 (14) followed by Manish Pandey who was the impact player for KKR but he was also cleaned up by Ashwani Kumar for 19 (14).

Ashwani got his fourth scalp in his third over and cleaned up Andre Russell for 5 (11). After his dismissal, Vignesh Puthur removed Harshit Rana for 4 (8).

Ramandeep Singh fought hard in the end, smashing two sixes and a four, but got out to Michell Santner for 22 (12). Raghuvanshi was the highest run scorer for KKR in the first innings.

Beside Ashwani Kumar (4/24), Deepak Chahar(2/19), Trent Boult(1/23) bowled well in the powerplay.

Brief score: Kolkata Knight Riders 116 ( Angkrish Raghuvanshi 26, Ramandeep Singh 22; Ashwani Kumar 4/24) vs. Mumbai Indians 121/2 (Ryan Rickelton 62*, Suryakumar Yadav 27*; Andre Russell 2/35). (ANI)

