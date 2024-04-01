Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals stopped Mumbai Indians at 125 for nine in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Sent into bat, MI were off to a disastrous start as they found themselves tottering at 20 for four in the innings' fourth over in their season's first home game.

Also Read | Mirabai Chanu Finishes Third in Group B of IWF World Cup, Set to Qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics.

Again subjected to booing by fans, MI skipper Hardik Pandya responded with a 21-ball 34, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 32 in 29 deliveries.

Veteran pacer Trent Boult bowled extremely well to finish with 3/22, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ended with excellent figures of 3/11, including picking the big wicket of Pandya when he was looking good for more runs.

Also Read | MI 125/9 in 20 Overs | MI vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal Shine As Hosts Display Dismal Batting Performance.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 125/9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 34, Tilak Varma 32; Trent Boult 3/22; Yzvendra Chahal 3/11).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)