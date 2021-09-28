Abu Dhabi, Sep 28 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

MI made a couple of changes, bringing in Saurabh Tiwary in place of Ishan Kishan, while Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for Adam Milne.

For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal missed out due to a stiff neck and Mandeep Singh was included in his place in the playing XI.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

