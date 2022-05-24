London [UK], May 24 (ANI): Middlesex Cricket on Tuesday announced that South African Pieter Malan will join the club for the remainder of the 2022 season and will be available to represent Middlesex in both the County Championship and Royal London Cup campaigns.

On Sunday afternoon the Club announced that Peter Handscomb was leaving Middlesex after the completion of the Durham County Championship match, and Malan is seen as the perfect replacement for the departed Australian.

Also Read | SNO vs VEL Stat Highlights, Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Superlative Batting Show Helps Velocity Trump Supernovas.

Top-order right-handed batter Malan, 32, has played Test cricket for South Africa and comes to Middlesex with a vast amount of First-Class experience, having played 177 First-Class games in his career, in which he has hit over 12,000 runs at an average of over 46, including 38 centuries.

On joining Middlesex, Pieter Malan himself said: "I'm very excited to be joining Middlesex. They are without a doubt one of the most prestigious counties and being based at Lords makes this an incredible opportunity that I'm hoping to grab with both hands."

Also Read | French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop Advances to Second Round.

"They've had an excellent start to the season and hopefully I can come over and contribute to even more success on the field," he added.

Malan is used to English conditions, having played for Warwickshire in the 2021 season, where he played a key role in helping them lift the County Championship trophy, including hitting the highest score of 141 against Worcestershire at New Road. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)