New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Dahiya and Yogeshwar Dutt, along with over 10,000 MY Bharat youth volunteers participated in the historic 'Humara Samvidhan Humara Swabhiman Padyatra' on the eve of the 75th Constitution Day, here on Monday.

Led by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the 6-km foot march aimed at promoting constitutional values and engaging the youth in India's democratic heritage.

The march, which commenced at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passed through Kartavya Path and culminated at India Gate, highlighted the importance of the Constitution's core principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

It was joined by several Union Ministers, including Kirej Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, among others.

Mandaviya expressed his delight at the participation of over 10,000 'MY Bharat' youth volunteers. He also highlighted that the youth of the country had not only read the preamble of the Constitution but had also reaffirmed their commitment to it. He emphasised that the youth of New India are progressing towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Additionally, the event included an 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative where Mandaviya and his colleagues planted a tree to promote environmental awareness.

The march was also aligned with the Prime Minister's Swachh Bharat mission, with volunteers taking part in cleanliness drives along the route.

This initiative attracted youth from over 125 colleges across the NCR region and various organisations including NYKS, NSS, NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides.

