Jakarta, June 4 (PTI) Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing fended off the close attention of Jean-Eric Vergne and Edoardo Mortara to clinch his third win of Season 8 at the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix here on Saturday.

Evans made a late-race lunge that caught then leader Vergne of DS TECHEETAH off-guard at Turn 7 on Lap 31 in an opportunistic move from way back. From there, energy management became increasingly critical for the lead duo as they fought between themselves and against searing track temperatures here.

That allowed Mortara of ROKiT Venturi Racing to join the party as Evans and Vergne squabbled. Evans had some five minutes plus added time to hold the pair off, with the race anybody's heading into the final turn and his rear tyres fading fast.

Evans held on to lead Vergne and Mortara home as all three drivers finished within a second of each other.

Antonio Felix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH) slipped from second at the start to fourth come the chequered flag, with standings leader Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ) making three crucial passes through the race to wind up fifth and retain his Drivers' World Championship advantage, albeit a more slender one.

With Vandoorne's closest rivals all finishing on the podium, the Drivers' standings closed-up: now just 12 points split the top four, with Vergne five points back from the Belgian, Mortara two shy of the Frenchman in third and Evans another five back in fourth.

President of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan were guests of honour at the race, Formula E's debut in Indonesia.

Grandstand seating was packed with thousands of fans, who cheered loudly as every car sped by throughout the race. More than 60,000 fans in total attended the Jakarta E-Prix.

Mercedes-EQ still sits atop the Teams' running on 186 points, 16 ahead of DS TECHEETAH which climbs above ROKiT Venturi Racing in the points table.

Next stop for Round 10 in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the Marrakesh E-Prix on Saturday July 2. PTI

