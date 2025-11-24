Cincinnati [USA], November 24: FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina football legend Lionel Messi stands one step closer to his first-ever Major League Soccer Cup (MLS) with Inter Miami, delivering a brilliant performance in his side's Eastern Conference semifinals against FC Cincinnati, beating them 4-0 on early Monday morning.

Messi scored once and delivered masterful assists in the other three goals, which included a brace by Tadeo Allende. Lionel Messi to Visit India Again in 2026? Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman’s Renewed Claim Sparks Fresh Wave of Debate.

Inter Miami, with slightly better ball possession at 51 per cent, scored in the 19th minute. Messi produced the first goal, with Mateo Silvetti's cross reaching the icon, who wasted no time in driving it into the net.

Cincinnati tried to counter-attack as Evander fired over, while Kevin Denkey also troubled Inter Miami, but they could not get the much-needed equaliser before the first half, as per Goal.com.

Inter Miami were all over Cincinnati in the second half, with Messi providing the assist on Silvetti's brilliant curling effort into the far corner for the second goal in the 57th minute. Lionel Messi Spotted Walking in the Background of A Couple’s Viral Dating Video in Barcelona.

Tadeo scored two goals in the 62nd and 74th minutes. Inter Miami was simply not giving their opponents a chance to breathe as Messi won the ball deep in his half, took three touches, and provided Tadeo with an assist for his first goal. Messi's magic continued as he delivered another assist to Tadeo for a match-sealing goal in the 74th minute.

In 28 games so far this season, Messi has delivered 29 goals and 19 assists. In 53 appearances for the club since his signing in 2023, he has scored 50 goals and 35 assists.

Inter Miami has reached the MLS Cup playoffs Eastern Conference final for the first time ever and will be playing for the Eastern Conference title against New York FC in a title clash scheduled for November 29. (ANI)

