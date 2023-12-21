New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that pacer Khurram Shazad has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a rib stress fracture and an abdominal muscle tear.

PCB released a statement on Thursday to confirm that the 24-year-old won't be a part of the final two of the three-match series.

"Khurram Shazad has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear," a statement from PCB read.

Shahzad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test. After the pacer's injury, PCB will consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player.

The statement went on to confirm that, Shazad "will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation."

Shazad could be replaced by the likes of Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr who have been named in the squad.

Shazad's injury further adds woes to Pakistan's constantly increasing list of injured players.

Star pacer Naseem Shah was ruled out of the entire series because of a long-term injury that he sustained during the Asia Cup earlier this year.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed is doubtful for the whole series after complaining about discomfort during Pakistan's four-day Test clash against Australia's Prime Minister XI.

According to head coach, Mohammad Hafeez, Noman Ali who came in as the replacement for Abrar, ended up sustaining a finger injury.

Sajid Khan is expected to join the Pakistan team as a specialist spinner ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

Before the second Test kicks off in Melbourne on December 26th, Pakistan will play a two-day clash against Victorian XI on December 22 and 23 to get used to the Australian conditions.

The Men in Green are currently 1-0 down in the series following their 360-run defeat in the first Test. (ANI)

