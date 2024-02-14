New Delhi, February 14: Australia's Beth Mooney will captain Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League beginning on February 23, the franchise announced on Wednesday. Mooney was named captain for the inaugural season as well but got injured after the first game and could not take further part in the competition. India all-rounder Sneh Rana had led the side in her absence. Gujarat Giants Squad for WPL 2024: Kashvee Gautam Sold to GG-W For INR 2 Crore at Mini Auction.

Rana has been named vice-captain for season two. Gujarat had finished last in the five-team competition in 2023.

What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

"They (Mooney and Rana) will be part of the leadership group with head coach Michael Klinger, mentor and advisor Mithali Raj, and assistant coach Nooshin Al Khadee," said the team in a statement. Gujarat Giants will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on February 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)