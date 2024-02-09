WPL 2024 Full Schedule: The second edition of Women’s Premier League or WPL 2024 begins on February 23 with last year’s finalists locking horns. The WPl 2024 will be played across two venues with Bengaluru and New Delhi assigned the matches. The first leg of WPL 2024 is scheduled to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and then from March 05 the action will shift to Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The Eliminator and final of WPl 2024 will also take place in New Delhi. Meanwhile, you can download the full WPL 2024 schedule in PDF format here. Scroll down to get WPl 2024 full schedule with time and venue details. On Which TV Channel WPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Women’s Premier League Season 2 T20 Cricket Matches in India?

Like last season, five teams- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz- will take part in the WPL 2024. Interestingly, no double-headers will take place during WPL 2024. And matches will take place daily in the round-robin stage until March 13. After a day’s break WPL 2024 Eliminator will be held on March 15 and after another break the WPl 2024 final will take place on March 17. WPL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women’s Premier League Teams After Auction.

WPL 2024 Full Schedule With Time and Venue

Date Match Time Venue February 23 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 24 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 25 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 26 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 27 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 28 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 29 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 1 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 3 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 4 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 5 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium March 6 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium March 7 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium March 8 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium March 9 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium March 10 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium March 11 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium March 12 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium March 13 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium March 15 Eliminator 07:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium March 17 Final 07:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Team finishing on top of the WPL 2024 points table will directly qualify for the final. The second and third place teams will face-off each other in the Eliminator match for a place in the final. After the success of inaugural season, WPL will be hoping to catch more eyeballs as the T20 league enters its second season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).