Pakistan have been handed a fine and also a loss of two points in the World Test Championship 2023-25 for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the 1st Test, which concluded on December 17. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed this development in a statement where they stated that the Shan Masood-led side was fined 10% of their match fee and the loss in points now means that their percentage points have now become 61.11 from 66.67. ‘There’s No Doubt Pakistan Can Beat Australia Here in Australia’ Says Team Director Mohammad Hafeez After Pakistan's 360-Run Loss in 1st Test.

