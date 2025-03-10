Bhopal, Mar 10 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh assembly on Monday congratulated the Indian cricket squad on winning the ICC Champions Trophy by beating New Zealand in the final.

India on Sunday sealed an unprecedented third Champions Trophy victory by four wickets in a closely-fought final against New Zealand in Dubai.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs GG-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.

On Monday, after the motion of thanks to Governor Maghubhai Patel was moved following his address to the MP assembly on the first day of its budget session, senior BJP member Kailash Vijayvargiya rose up and congratulated the Indian team on its remarkable performance.

He said all the Indian players put up an excellent show in the country's win in the Champions Trophy tournament hosted by Pakistan.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, TV Channel Telecast of T20I and ODI Series With Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar seconded him, saying the Indian cricket team has made the country proud by lifting the trophy.

He praised the team for bringing in bountiful joy to the entire nation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also congratulated the team, saying it won the trophy for the third time, which was laudable.

He praised the cricketers for demonstrating excellent team spirit, saying former all-rounder Kapil Dev described the team as a compact squad.

Speaker Narendra Tomar also joined in the chorus and lauded the Indian team's performance, after the government and the opposition jointly congratulated the squad for its praiseworthy show.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)