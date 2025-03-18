New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The road to the playoffs was anything but smooth for the reigning ISL Cup winners. Expected to dominate, Mumbai City FC instead endured an inconsistent campaign, finishing with nine wins, nine draws, and six defeats, according to the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Injuries to key players disrupted their rhythm, preventing them from building any momentum throughout the league phase. Yet, their resilience and experience--hallmarks of their recent success--helped them navigate the challenges. In the final Matchweek, they delivered a dominant performance against Bengaluru FC to secure a spot in the ISL Playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Now, in Knockout 1, the Islanders will once again face Bengaluru FC, where they have a chance to put their best foot forward and fight to retain their title.

Petr Kratky's side began the season inconsistently, struggling to establish early momentum. Their campaign opened with a rematch of last season's ISL Cup final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, where they once again staged a comeback - this time from two goals down to snatch a point.

However, the Islanders faltered in the very next match going down in a five-goal thriller to Jamshedpur FC. Mumbai City FC managed just two wins in their first eight games, reflecting a team struggling to rediscover their championship mentality. With four draws and multiple missed chances, they struggled to convert performances into victories, leaving them stuck in mid-table and unable to assert their dominance.

Mid-season was riddled with injuries for the Islanders, yet it was arguably their best spell of the campaign. This period saw them secure their only back-to-back victories of the season, offering a temporary boost.

Between Matchweek 10 and Matchweek 17, they won four of eight matches and picked up two draws, showing signs of resurgence. However, their inability to sustain momentum remained a concern, as two more heavy home defeats - against NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC, once again halted their progress.

As the season reached its decisive phase, the team sat in sixth place. A dominant win over Mohammedan SC in Matchweek 18 propelled them to fifth, just one point behind third-placed Bengaluru FC.

However, their struggle for consistency persisted, and their inability to convert draws into wins remained a concern. As a result, they had to wait until the final matchweek to secure their playoff spot. In a high-stakes showdown, a decisive victory against the Blues ensured their qualification at the last possible moment, keeping their title defence alive.

Now, as the playoffs approach, Mumbai City FC will look to put their struggles behind them and focus on reclaiming the title. The Islanders return to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium for the Knockouts, determined to secure a place in the semi-finals, where they will once again face FC Goa, just as they did last season. (ANI)

